2022 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
F-TYPE Coupe
P450 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P450 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
F-TYPE Convertible
P450 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
P450 R-Dynamic 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
F-TYPE R
R 2dr Convertible AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 F-TYPE Coupe P450 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 F-TYPE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
