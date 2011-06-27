  1. Home
2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$103,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$103,200
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Premium Carpet Mat Packyes
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Blind Spot Assist Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Packyes
Interior Black Packyes
Black Exterior Packyes
Exterior Black Design Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$103,200
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$103,200
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$103,200
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Two-Zone Climate Controlyes
Red Seatbeltsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
Full Extended Leather Upgradeyes
Suedecloth Upgradeyes
Ebony Leather Headliningyes
12-Way Heated Front Seatsyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Suedecloth Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seatsyes
Leather Sunvisors w/Vanity Mirrorsyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$103,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$103,200
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finishyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 10 Spoke 'Style 1066' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finishyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5061' Wheels w/Satin Grey Finishyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3843 lbs.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Exterior Colors
  • Caldera Red
  • Constellation SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Fuji White
  • Constellation SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tormaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tormaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Light Oyster Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Flame Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony, sueded microfiber
  • Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony/Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony/Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony/Mars Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$103,200
305/30R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$103,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$103,200
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
