2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R-Dynamic Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque339 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Suedecloth Interior Packyes
Carbon Ceramic Brake Packyes
Interior Black Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Black Exterior Packyes
Exterior Black Design Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Premium Carpet Mat Packyes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Extended Windsor Leather Interior Packyes
Climate Packyes
Windsor Leather Interior Packyes
Windsor Leather Headlining Packyes
Suedecloth Headlining Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Two-Zone Climate Controlyes
Flat-Bottomed Leather Steering Wheelyes
Red Seatbeltsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
12-Way Heated Front Seatsyes
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Grey Headliner Coloryes
Keyless Entryyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Ivory Headliner Coloryes
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seatsyes
Performance Seatsyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Pimento Headliner Coloryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Auto High Beam Assistyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5060' Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Powertrain Badge Removalyes
Car Care Kityes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Auto-Dimming Door Mirrorsyes
Powered Tailgateyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5039' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5042' Wheels w/Carbon Fiber and Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3514 lbs.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Narvik Black
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Caldera Red
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cirrus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Brogue, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Sienna Tan Stitching, premium leather
  • Sienna Tan, premium leather
  • Pimento, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Pimento Stitching, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Ivory Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
