2020 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$126,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$126,700
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Premium Carpet Mat Packyes
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Extended Windsor Leather Interior Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Packyes
Windsor Leather Headlining Packyes
Carbon Ceramic Brake Packyes
SVR Carbon Fiber Exterior Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$126,700
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$126,700
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$126,700
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Two-Zone Climate Controlyes
Red Seatbeltsyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seatsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Pimento Headliner Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$126,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Auto High Beam Assistyes
Deployable Rear Spoileryes
Black Brake Calipersyes
Car Care Kityes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.
Curb weight3792 lbs.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Mescalito Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Rio Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Grey SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Satin Matte
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Spectral Racing Red Satin Matte
  • Valloire White Paint Pearl Gloss
  • Meribel White Pearl Gloss
  • Caldera Red
  • Spectral Racing Red Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Pimento, premium leather
  • Sienna Tan, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Pimento Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Reims Blue Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$126,700
305/30R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$126,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$126,700
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

