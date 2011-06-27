2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|425.5/555.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|yes
|Premium Carpet Mat Pack
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Climate Pack
|yes
|Interior Black Pack
|yes
|Styling Accent Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|yes
|Keyless Entry
|yes
|Two-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seats
|yes
|HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Air Quality Sensor
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors
|yes
|Auto High Beam Assist
|yes
|Wind Deflector
|yes
|Powertrain Badge Removal
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Heated Front Windshield
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3405 lbs.
|Height
|51.5 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|All season tires
|yes
|295/30R20 tires
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-TYPE
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,300
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020