2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P300 Checkered Flag Limited Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$74,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$74,300
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Premium Carpet Mat Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Climate Packyes
Interior Black Packyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$74,300
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$74,300
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$74,300
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Keyless Entryyes
Two-Zone Climate Controlyes
12-Way Heated & Cooled Electric Memory Front Seatsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$74,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Auto-Dimming Door Mirrorsyes
Auto High Beam Assistyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Powertrain Badge Removalyes
Car Care Kityes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Maximum cargo capacity7.3 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3405 lbs.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Caldera Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Pimento Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$74,300
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$74,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$74,300
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

