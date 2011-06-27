Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE SVR Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$125,000
4-wheel ABSyes
cornering lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Wheel Lock Packyes
Drive Packageyes
F-TYPE Storage Packyes
Full Premium Leather Interior Packageyes
Extended Leather Packageyes
Climate Package 2yes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brake Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$125,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$125,000
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$125,000
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Garage Door Opener HomeLinkyes
Red Seatbeltsyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Pimento Headliner Coloryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$125,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$125,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Black Brake Calipersyes
Car Care Kityes
Deployable Rear Spoileryes
Auto High Beam Assistyes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3792 lbs.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Caldera Red
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red w/Ebony Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Red Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Stitching, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Reims Blue Stitching, premium leather
  • Sienna Tan w/Cirrus Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$125,000
305/30R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$125,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$125,000
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
