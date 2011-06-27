Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Torque339 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$95,600
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Wheel Lock Packyes
Drive Packageyes
F-TYPE Storage Packyes
Extended Leather Packageyes
Climate Package 2yes
Suedecloth Upper Environment Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brake Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$95,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$95,600
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$95,600
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Flat-Bottomed Leather Steering Wheelyes
Meridian Surround Sound Systemyes
Garage Door Opener HomeLinkyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$95,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,600
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Auto-Dimming Door Mirrorsyes
Auto High Beam Assistyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheelyes
Fixed Rear Spoileryes
Car Care Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Exterior Colors
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$95,600
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$95,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$95,600
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
