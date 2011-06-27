Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Torque
|339 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|Drive Package
|yes
|F-TYPE Storage Pack
|yes
|Extended Leather Package
|yes
|Climate Package 2
|yes
|Suedecloth Upper Environment Package
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brake Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Flat-Bottomed Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|yes
|Garage Door Opener HomeLink
|yes
|Air Quality Sensor
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|37.0 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors
|yes
|Auto High Beam Assist
|yes
|Wind Deflector
|yes
|Reduced Section Alloy Spare Wheel
|yes
|Fixed Rear Spoiler
|yes
|Car Care Kit
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3558 lbs.
|Height
|51.5 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|Width
|74.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|All season tires
|yes
|295/30R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,600
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
