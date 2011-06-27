Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$66,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Climate Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
770 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity7.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3521 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height51.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caldera Red
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
275/40R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
