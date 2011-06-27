Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE R Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$103,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Torque502 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$103,600
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Upper Environment Extended Leather Packyes
Black Pack 3yes
Suedecloth Interior Packyes
Vision Packyes
Red Leather Interior Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$103,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
770 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$103,600
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$103,600
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Round Steering Wheelyes
Red Headliner Coloryes
Camel Seatbelt Coloryes
Ivory Headliner Coloryes
Red Seatbelt Coloryes
Illuminated Door Sill Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$103,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$103,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$103,600
20" Blade Twin 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Insertsyes
20" Gyrodyne Twin 6-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Space Saver Spare Tireyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Black Brake Calipersyes
20" Rotor 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3814 lbs.
Ground clearance3.9 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Firesand Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Salsa Red
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Black Berry Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Red w/Jet, premium leather
  • Redzone w/Jet, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Jet, premium leather
  • Camel w/Jet, premium leather
  • Suede w/Jet, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$103,600
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$103,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$103,600
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
