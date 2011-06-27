  1. Home
Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 F-TYPE
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Design + Black Pack 1yes
Extended Leather Packyes
Suedecloth Interior Packyes
Climate Packyes
Premium + Vision Packyes
Upper Environment Extended Leather Packyes
Design Packyes
Black Pack 1yes
Interior Black Packyes
Red Leather Interior Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
770 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Red Headliner Coloryes
Camel Seatbelt Coloryes
Ivory Headliner Coloryes
Performance Seatyes
Leather Seating Surfacesyes
Red Seatbelt Coloryes
Illuminated Door Sill Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Switchable Active Exhaustyes
Space Saver Spare Tireyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
20" Cyclone Twin 5-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Orbit 10-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
19" Diamond-Turned Orbit 10-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Cyclone Twin 5-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity11.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3477 lbs.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Firesand Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Salsa Red
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Black Berry Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cirrus w/Jet, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Jet, leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Jet, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Camel w/Jet, premium leather
  • Redzone w/Jet, premium leather
  • Brogue w/Jet, premium leather
  • Jet w/Cirrus Stitching, premium leather
  • Cirrus w/Jet, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Red w/Jet, premium leather
  • Ivory w/Jet, premium leather
  • Suede w/Jet, alcantara
  • Jet, leather
Tires & Wheels
275/40R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
