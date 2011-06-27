  1. Home
Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE V8 S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 F-TYPE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$92,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Torque460 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower495 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$92,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Premium Pack 3yes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Extended Leather Packyes
Design + Black Pack 3yes
Performance Packyes
Climate Packyes
Design Packyes
Black Pack 3yes
Vision Pack 3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$92,000
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$92,000
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Camel Carpet Coloryes
Camel Seatbelt Coloryes
HD and SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Meridian 770W Audio Systemyes
Performance Seatyes
Suedecloth Steering Wheelyes
Red Seatbelt Coloryes
Cirrus Carpet Coloryes
Headliner Coloryes
Illuminated Door Sill Treadplatesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$92,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$92,000
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room37.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Switchable Active Exhaustyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Space Saver Spare Tireyes
20" Turbine 10-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Tornado Twin 5-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Cyclone Twin 5-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Blade Twin 5-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Heated Front Windshieldyes
20" Tornado Twin 5-Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.0 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3671 lbs.
Gross weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.
Height51.5 in.
EPA interior volume72.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Lunar Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Stratus Grey Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Firesand Metallic
  • Black Amethyst Metallic
  • Satellite Grey Metallic
  • Salsa Red
Interior Colors
  • Cirrus, premium leather
  • Cirrus, leather
  • Mineral, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Redzone, premium leather
  • Jet, leather
  • Mineral, leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Brogue, premium leather
  • Camel, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$92,000
All season tiresyes
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$92,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 16000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
