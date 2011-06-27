Used 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
F-TYPE Convertible
V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,176*
Total Cash Price
$33,297
S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,800*
Total Cash Price
$32,644
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,256*
Total Cash Price
$44,722
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-TYPE Convertible V8 S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$6,487
|Maintenance
|$2,350
|$380
|$3,975
|$636
|$2,541
|$9,883
|Repairs
|$2,896
|$3,097
|$3,337
|$3,597
|$3,872
|$16,798
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,779
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,946
|Financing
|$1,791
|$1,439
|$1,067
|$666
|$242
|$5,205
|Depreciation
|$6,908
|$3,763
|$3,311
|$2,936
|$2,634
|$19,551
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,887
|$11,979
|$15,088
|$11,332
|$12,890
|$70,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-TYPE Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|Maintenance
|$2,304
|$373
|$3,897
|$624
|$2,491
|$9,689
|Repairs
|$2,839
|$3,036
|$3,272
|$3,526
|$3,796
|$16,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,744
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,756
|$1,411
|$1,046
|$653
|$237
|$5,103
|Depreciation
|$6,773
|$3,689
|$3,246
|$2,878
|$2,582
|$19,168
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,517
|$11,744
|$14,792
|$11,110
|$12,637
|$68,800
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 F-TYPE Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$8,713
|Maintenance
|$3,156
|$511
|$5,339
|$855
|$3,413
|$13,274
|Repairs
|$3,889
|$4,159
|$4,483
|$4,831
|$5,201
|$22,563
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,389
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,614
|Financing
|$2,406
|$1,933
|$1,433
|$895
|$325
|$6,991
|Depreciation
|$9,279
|$5,054
|$4,447
|$3,943
|$3,537
|$26,260
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,368
|$16,089
|$20,265
|$15,221
|$17,313
|$94,256
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 F-TYPE
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Jaguar F-TYPE in Virginia is:not available
