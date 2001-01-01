Skip to main content
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar F-PACE
  4. 2023 Jaguar F-PACE
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features

More about the 2023 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,800
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 MPG
Combined MPG22 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.1/569.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersInline 6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower395 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,291 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Length186.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.1 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity70.4 cu.ft.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Curb weight4,305 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5,291 lbs.
Gross weight5,730 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, premium leather
  • Mars Red, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Premium leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Self-leveling headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Radio data systemyes
Adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/55R19 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
JaguarDrive Control w/Adaptive Surface Response +$150
Packages
Black Exterior Pack +$450
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$510
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$460
Cold Climate Pack +$650
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$2,250
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$310
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$245
Emergency Pack +$70
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs +$510
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$410
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Safety & Security Options
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steer Assist +$1,350
Interior Options
Premium Cabin Lighting +$200
Meridian Surround Sound System +$800
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest +$900
12-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests +$275
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining +$700
Light Oyster Morzine Headlining +$0
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$500
14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Performance Front Seats w/Memory +$2,950
Head-Up Display +$1,050
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests +$2,950
Exterior Options
Silver Roof Rails +$400
Gloss Black Roof Rails +$400
19" 'Style 5037' Gloss Black Wheels +$150
22" 'Style 1020' Gloss Black Forged Wheels w/Satin Black Inserts +$3,600
22" 'Style 1020' Gloss Silver Forged Wheels w/Contrast Inserts +$3,600
Powered Gesture Roof Blind +$100
Solar Attenuating Windshield +$300
Red Brake Calipers +$500
Front Fog Lights +$100
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$550
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$650
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5037' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels +$150
21" 'Style 5105' Gloss Black Wheels +$1,800
Heated, Powerfold, Auto-Dim (Driver Side) Memory Door Mirrors w/Approach Lights +$0
21" 'Style 5104' Diamond Turned Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Contrast +$1,800
20" 'Style 5031' Diamond Turned Wheels w/Gloss Grey Contrast +$900
20" 'Style 1067' Gloss Black Wheels +$900
Inventory

