2023 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,800
|Engine Type
|Mild hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/26 MPG
|Combined MPG
|22 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.1/569.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Base engine type
|Mild hybrid
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|406 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,291 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|186.9 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.6 in.
|Height
|65.5 in.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|32.1 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70.4 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|39.2 ft.
|Curb weight
|4,305 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,291 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,730 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.3 in.
|Premium leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Radio data system
|yes
|Adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|Puncture-sealing tires
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Vehicle Alarm notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|JaguarDrive Control w/Adaptive Surface Response
|+$150
|Packages
|Black Exterior Pack
|+$450
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|+$510
|Basic Interior Protection Pack
|+$460
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$650
|Premium Upgrade Interior Pack
|+$2,250
|Basic Interior Protection Pack
|+$310
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$245
|Emergency Pack
|+$70
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs
|+$510
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|+$410
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$220
|Safety & Security Options
|Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steer Assist
|+$1,350
|Interior Options
|Premium Cabin Lighting
|+$200
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$800
|40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest
|+$900
|12-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$275
|Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining
|+$700
|Light Oyster Morzine Headlining
|+$0
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$500
|14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Performance Front Seats w/Memory
|+$2,950
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,050
|16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests
|+$2,950
|Exterior Options
|Silver Roof Rails
|+$400
|Gloss Black Roof Rails
|+$400
|19" 'Style 5037' Gloss Black Wheels
|+$150
|22" 'Style 1020' Gloss Black Forged Wheels w/Satin Black Inserts
|+$3,600
|22" 'Style 1020' Gloss Silver Forged Wheels w/Contrast Inserts
|+$3,600
|Powered Gesture Roof Blind
|+$100
|Solar Attenuating Windshield
|+$300
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$500
|Front Fog Lights
|+$100
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$700
|SVO Bespoke Paint
|yes
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$550
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$650
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5037' Gloss Sparkle Silver Wheels
|+$150
|21" 'Style 5105' Gloss Black Wheels
|+$1,800
|Heated, Powerfold, Auto-Dim (Driver Side) Memory Door Mirrors w/Approach Lights
|+$0
|21" 'Style 5104' Diamond Turned Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Contrast
|+$1,800
|20" 'Style 5031' Diamond Turned Wheels w/Gloss Grey Contrast
|+$900
|20" 'Style 1067' Gloss Black Wheels
|+$900
