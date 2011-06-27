  1. Home
2022 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.1/569.4 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower395 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,291 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Loadspace Practicality Pack +$350
Convenience Pack +$900
Emergency Pack +$65
Black Exterior Package +$450
Cold Climate Pack +$650
Premium Interior Protection Package +$510
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$310
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$410
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs +$510
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Smoker's Pack +$50
Premium Upgrade Interior Pack +$2,250
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headlining +$700
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest +$900
Light Oyster Morzine Headliningyes
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrests +$1,050
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrests +$2,950
14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Performance Front Seats w/Memory +$2,950
Premium Cabin Lighting +$200
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$500
Head-Up Display +$1,050
Meridian Surround Sound System +$800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5038' Wheels w/Gloss Grey Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$150
22" 15-Spoke 'Style 1020' Gloss Black Wheels w/Satin Black Inserts +$3,300
19" 5 Spoke 'Style 5103' Gloss Black Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finish +$150
21" Full Size Spare Wheel +$750
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$850
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$650
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$550
22" 15-Spoke 'Style 1020' Gloss Silver Wheels w/Contrast Inserts +$3,300
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish +$4,550
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish +$7,450
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Front Fog Lights +$100
Red Brake Calipers +$500
Solar Attenuating Windscreen +$300
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Gloss Black Roof Rails +$400
Silver Roof Rails +$400
Heated, Powerfold, Auto-Dim (Driver Side) Memory Door Mirrors w/Approach Lightsyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5104' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finish +$2,000
20" 10-Spoke 'Style 1067' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$800
21" 10-Spoke 'Style 1068' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finish +$2,000
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Gloss Grey Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,200
Powered Gesture Roof Blind +$100
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,305 lbs.
Gross weight5,730 lbs.
Height65.5 in.
Length186.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.1 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,291 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Charente Grey Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, premium leather
  • Mars Red, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Siena Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/55R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

