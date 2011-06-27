  1. Home
2021 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Specs & Features

More about the 2021 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.5/477.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Emergency Packyes
Loadspace Practicality Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Additional Power Socketsyes
Activity Keyyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Meridian 650 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finishyes
22" x 9.0" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5081' Satin Technical Grey Forged Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Summer Tiresyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
22" x 9.0" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5117' Gloss Black Forged Wheels w/Satin Technical Grey Insertsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finishyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
Privacy Glassyes
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Dimensions
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Oyster, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony/Siena Tan, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony/Mars Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
