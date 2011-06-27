  1. Home
2021 Jaguar F-PACE P400 R-Dynamic S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,200
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434.0/564.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Loadspace Practicality Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Hot Climate Packyes
Convenience Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Emergency Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
Premium Interior Protection Packageyes
Premium Upgrade Interior Packyes
Cold Climate Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interactive Driver Displayyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Light Oyster Suedecloth Headliningyes
14-Way Power Heated & Cooled Memory Front Performance Seatsyes
Light Oyster Morzine Headliningyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Meridian 650 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Massaging Front Seats w/Memory & 2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrestyes
16-Way Power Heated & Ventilated Memory Front Seats w/2-Way Manual Headrestsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
21" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Gloss Grey Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
19" x 8.5" 5 Spoke 'Style 5103' Gloss Black Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" x 8.5" 10 Spoke 'Style 1067' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
22" x 9.0" 15 Spoke 'Style 1020' Gloss Black Wheels w/Satin Black Insertsyes
Powerfold Heated Exterior Door Mirrors w/Driver Side Auto-Dim & Approach Lightsyes
Front Fog Lightsyes
Silver Roof Railsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Powered Gesture Roof Blindyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
21" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5104' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finishyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" x 9.0" 15 Spoke 'Style 1020' Gloss Silver Wheels w/Contrast Insertsyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finishyes
19" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5038' Wheels w/Gloss Grey Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finishyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
21" x 8.5" 10 Spoke 'Style 1068' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finishyes
Dimensions
Length186.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5291 lbs.
Curb weight4305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Charente Premium Metallic
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Narvik Black
  • Fuji White
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Siena Tan, leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Mars Red, leather
  • Siena Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
