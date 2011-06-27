  1. Home
Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 30t Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,775
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Black Packageyes
Wheel Lock Packyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Vision Packageyes
Protection Packyes
Interior Car Care Kityes
F-PACE Tow Pack w/DSSyes
F-PACE Tow Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,775
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,775
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,775
InControl WiFiyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Ebony Headlineryes
SD Based Navigationyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,775
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
Powertrain Debadgingyes
19" x 8.5" 5-Spoke 'Style 5037' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Tow Hitchyes
20" x 8.5" 10 Split-Spoke 'Style 1019' Wheelsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
19" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5038' Wheels w/Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Silver Roof Railsyes
F-PACE Deployable Side Stepsyes
F-PACE Cross Barsyes
F-PACE Fixed Side Stepsyes
Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5290 lbs.
Curb weight3905 lbs.
Gross weight5425 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Tonal Stitching
  • Latte w/Tonal Stitching
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,775
255/55R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,775
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
