Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Portfolio Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/381.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Wheel Lock Packyes
Protection Packyes
Interior Car Care Kityes
Adaptive Dynamics Packageyes
F-PACE Tow Pack w/DSSyes
F-PACE Tow Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,200
17 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,200
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,200
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Rear head room37.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,200
F-PACE Deployable Side Stepsyes
F-PACE Cross Barsyes
F-PACE Fixed Side Stepsyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5290 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sienna Tan w/Tonal Stitching
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,200
255/50R20 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,200
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
