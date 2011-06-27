Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige Features & Specs
|Overview
See F-PACE Inventory
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/33 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|413.4/524.7 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Torque
|318 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|direct injection (diesel)
|yes
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Black Package
|yes
|Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|Vision Package
|yes
|Protection Pack
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience Package
|yes
|Interior Car Care Kit
|yes
|Adaptive Dynamics Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|F-PACE Tow Pack w/DSS
|yes
|F-PACE Tow Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|Loadspace Storage Rails
|yes
|Activity Key
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
|InControl WiFi
|yes
|Ebony Headliner
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Gloss Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Powertrain Debadging
|yes
|22" x 9.0" 9 Spoke 'Style 9006' Wheels w/Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|19" x 8.5" 5-Spoke 'Style 5037' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|Tow Hitch
|yes
|Heated Front Windscreen
|yes
|20" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|22" x 9.0" 15 Spoke 'Style 1020' Wheels w/Grey Finish and Contrast Inserts
|yes
|20" x 8.5" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5031' Wheels w/Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|Silver Roof Rails
|yes
|F-PACE Deployable Side Steps
|yes
|F-PACE Cross Bars
|yes
|F-PACE Fixed Side Steps
|yes
|Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Length
|186.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5290 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3913 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5423 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Height
|65.0 in.
|Wheel base
|113.1 in.
|Width
|81.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the F-PACE
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,625
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic