Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE First Edition Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/381.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower380 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,700
17 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
825 watts stereo outputyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Activity Keyyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5290 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Exterior Colors
  • Tempest Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Ingot Metallic
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Quartzite Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Polaris White
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,700
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
265/40R22 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,700
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
