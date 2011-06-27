Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 35t Prestige Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2017 F-PACE
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$50,100
See F-PACE Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/381.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,100
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Black Packageyes
Adaptive Dynamics Packageyes
Vision Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,100
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,100
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,100
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Head-Up Displayyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
3G WiFi Hotspotyes
Activity Keyyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Jet Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
22" Turbine 9-Spoke Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
NAS and Square Towing Receiversyes
Powertrain Debadgingyes
20" Venom Twin 5-Spoke Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" Venom Twin 5-Spoke Black Finishyes
19" Fan 5-Spoke Gloss Black Finishyes
Heated Front Windscreenyes
Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5290 lbs.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Gross weight5512 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Metallic
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Quartzite Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Storm Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Ammonite Grey Metallic
  • Polaris White
  • Tempest Grey Metallic
  • Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Ebony
  • Ultimate Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster, premium leather
  • Jet, premium leather
  • Latte, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,100
255/55R19 tiresyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,100
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
