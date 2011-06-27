Used 2017 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)413.4/524.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Torque318 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower180 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,990
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Cold Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,990
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,990
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,990
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Rearview Camerayes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,990
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5290 lbs.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Gross weight5423 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.2 in.
Width81.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Odyssey Red Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Metallic
  • Polaris White
Interior Colors
  • Jet, leatherette
  • Latte, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,990
All season tiresyes
255/60R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,990
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
