Jaguar Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

- $81,588$1,173/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 6007),HEAD-UP DISPLAY,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,All Wheel Drive,LIGHT OYSTER; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S19L1F80611
Stock: L1F80611
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- $83,122$1,196/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
18-WAY HEATED & COOLED MEMORY POWERED FRONT SEATS,WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 5068),Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,Leather Seats,Navigation System,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S1XL1F79502
Stock: L1F79502
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- $81,588$1,173/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 6007),HEAD-UP DISPLAY,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S19L1F80656
Stock: L1F80656
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- $80,497$1,156/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
360 SURROUND CAMERA,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE,WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE (STYLE 6007)
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S13L1F81849
Stock: L1F81849
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- $80,497$1,156/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
360 SURROUND CAMERA,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE,WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE (STYLE 6007)
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S14L1F81861
Stock: L1F81861
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- $86,067$1,242/mo est. loan
2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSEExteriorInterior20 miles awayHome delivery*
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
HEAD-UP DISPLAY,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC,ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,Navigation System,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,18-WAY HEATED & COOLED MEMORY POWERED FRONT SEATS,DAPPLE GREY/EBONY; PREMIUM TEXTILE SEAT TRIM,PREMIUM TEXTILE PACK,WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 5068)
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S18L1F79169
Stock: L1F79169
Listed since: 10-28-2019
- Price Drop$62,760
2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE1,399 miles1,210 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHC2S13L1F83858
Stock: 10430174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $54,998
2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition9,820 miles527 miles awayNo AccidentsHome delivery*
CarMax Savannah - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Savannah / Georgia
Located 527 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SADHD2S11K1F64320
Stock: 18947561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
