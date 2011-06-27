Jaguar Electric Cars, Trucks and SUVs for Sale

  • $81,588
    $1,173/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 6007),HEAD-UP DISPLAY,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,All Wheel Drive,LIGHT OYSTER; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S19L1F80611
    Stock: L1F80611
    Listed since: 11-07-2019

  • $83,122
    $1,196/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    18-WAY HEATED & COOLED MEMORY POWERED FRONT SEATS,WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 5068),Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,Leather Seats,Navigation System,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S1XL1F79502
    Stock: L1F79502
    Listed since: 09-25-2019

  • $81,588
    $1,173/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 6007),HEAD-UP DISPLAY,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S19L1F80656
    Stock: L1F80656
    Listed since: 11-26-2019

  • $80,497
    $1,156/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    360 SURROUND CAMERA,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE,WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE (STYLE 6007)

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S13L1F81849
    Stock: L1F81849
    Listed since: 12-20-2019

  • $80,497
    $1,156/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    360 SURROUND CAMERA,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,10-WAY POWERED HEATED MEMORY SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,FRONT FOG LIGHTS,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE,WHEELS: 20" 6 SPOKE (STYLE 6007)

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S14L1F81861
    Stock: L1F81861
    Listed since: 01-23-2020

  • $86,067
    $1,242/mo est. loan

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE

    Exterior
    Interior
    20 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    HEAD-UP DISPLAY,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC,ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS,Sun/Moonroof,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,Navigation System,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,18-WAY HEATED & COOLED MEMORY POWERED FRONT SEATS,DAPPLE GREY/EBONY; PREMIUM TEXTILE SEAT TRIM,PREMIUM TEXTILE PACK,WHEELS: 20" 5 SPOKE DIAMOND TURNED (STYLE 5068)

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Jaguar I-PACE HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHD2S18L1F79169
    Stock: L1F79169
    Listed since: 10-28-2019

  • Price Drop
    $62,760

    2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE

    1,399 miles
    1,210 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas

    Located 1,210 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Jaguar I-PACE SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHC2S13L1F83858
    Stock: 10430174
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • $54,998

    2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition

    9,820 miles
    527 miles away
    No Accidents
    Home delivery*

    CarMax Savannah - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Savannah / Georgia

    Located 527 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    76 Combined MPG (80 City/72 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: SADHD2S11K1F64320
    Stock: 18947561
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

