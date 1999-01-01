Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. 2023 Jaguar E-PACE
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Jaguar E-PACE Specs & Features

More about the 2023 E-PACE
More about the 2023 E-PACE
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG20/26 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)354.0/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower246 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1,300 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,968 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length173.0 in.
Overall width with mirrors82.2 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheelbase105.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Curb weight3,925 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity3,968 lbs.
Gross weight5,355 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Caldera Red
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Caraway, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Radio data systemyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Vehicle Alarm notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Packages
Packages
Emergency Pack +$70
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$460
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$510
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$245
Fixed Side Step Pack +$1,200
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Premium Black Pack +$3,000
Dynamic Handling Pack +$1,450
Cold Climate Pack +$950
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$410
Black Exterior Pack +$400
Interior Options
Interior Options
Metal Loadspace Scuff Plate +$150
12-Way Heated Driver Seat w/Memory & Heated Rear Seats +$500
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Meridian Surround Sound System +$450
HomeLink Garage Door Opener +$300
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$300
Head-Up Display +$1,000
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
21" Split 12-Spoke 'Style 1078' Gloss Black Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$2,150
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5119' Diamond Turned Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Contrast +$550
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Gloss Black Wheels +$1,350
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Gloss Black Wheels +$2,150
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5119' Satin Dark Grey Wheels +$550
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Satin Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,350
Full Length Gloss Black Roof Rails +$400
Full Length Gloss Silver Roof Rails +$400
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,250
Front Fog Lights +$100
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Chrome Side Window Surround +$150
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5120' Satin Dark Grey Wheels w/Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$1,350
Inventory

Related 2023 Jaguar E-PACE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates