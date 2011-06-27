  1. Home
MSRP range: $49,995
Jaguar E-PACE 300 Sport 4dr SUV Exterior
+25
MSRP $51,045
Edmunds suggests you pay $50,947
What Should I Pay

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Ample power from turbocharged engine
  • Relatively spacious inside
  • Appealing mix of standard and luxury features
  • Striking design
  • Ride quality suffers with larger optional wheels
  • Rear seats lack headroom
  • Rearview camera now comes standard
  • 3D surround camera added to options list
  • Minor styling updates
  • Part of the first E-Pace generation introduced for 2018
2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE.

Be the first to write a review
Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$49,995
MPG & Fuel
21 City / 26 Hwy / 23 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 17.7 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 9-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 173.0 in. / Height: 64.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 82.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 4135 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 22.4 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Jaguar E-PACE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 E-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar E-PACE fuel economy, so it's important to know that the E-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the E-PACE has 22.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar E-PACE. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE:

Learn more

Is the Jaguar E-PACE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar E-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the E-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the E-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 E-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar E-PACE?

The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar E-PACE is the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,995.

Other versions include:

Learn more

What are the different models of Jaguar E-PACE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar E-PACE, the next question is, which E-PACE model is right for you? E-PACE variants include 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of E-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). The 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 E-PACE Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 E-PACE Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 300 Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid?

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)

The 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,045. The average price paid for a new 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $98 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $98 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $50,947.

The average savings for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Jaguar E-PACE E-PACE Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,272.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid and all available trim types: 300 Sport. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid?

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Hybrid 300 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase105.6 in.
Length173.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height64.9 in.
Curb Weight4135 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Jaguar E-PACE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials

