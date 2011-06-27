2022 Jaguar E-PACE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,995
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|23
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|371.7/460.2 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.2 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|+$460
|Basic Interior Protection Pack
|+$410
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|+$220
|Fixed Side Step Pack
|+$1,200
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|+$510
|Convenience Pack
|+$950
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$510
|Cold Climate Pack
|+$600
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Script
|+$350
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$400
|Meridian Surround Sound System
|+$450
|HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|+$300
|16-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory
|yes
|12-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory & Heated Rear Seats
|+$500
|Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 filter
|+$450
|ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirror
|+$450
|16-Way Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory & Heated Rear Seats
|+$800
|Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kit
|+$450
|Loadspace Partition Net
|+$150
|Premium Cabin Lighting
|+$200
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.4 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|+$700
|Full Length Gloss Black Roof Rails
|+$400
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|+$1,250
|21" Split 12-Spoke 'Style 1078' Wheels w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish
|+$850
|Red Brake Calipers
|+$450
|20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$850
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|22.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,135 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5,400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.8 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|Length
|173.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|49.5 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,968 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.2 in.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R20 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Related 2022 Jaguar E-PACE info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Dodge Viper 2000
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Nissan Murano 2012
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2006
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2003
- Used Porsche 911 2006
- Used Toyota GR Supra 1995
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2008
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Lexus ES 300h
- 2022 Lexus ES 300h News
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Volvo XC60 2020
- 2021 Passat
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2022 Subaru BRZ News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- 2021 Countryman
- Acura MDX 2020
Other models to consider
- 2021 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2021 Ram 3500
- 2021 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ram Promaster City
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2020 Promaster Cargo Van
- 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2021 Ram 3500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Ford F-150 2021
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2021 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2021
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2020
Latest updates on new cars
Recommended
- Ford Mustang 2000 Convertible Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2000 Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Coupe Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2001 Sedan Features Specs
- Ford Mustang 2002 Convertible Features Specs
Other models
- Used Nissan Quest in Gaithersburg, MD
- Used Toyota Mirai in Petaluma, CA
- Used Kia Telluride in Vacaville, CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra-Gt in Allen, TX
- Used Lexus NX-200T in Federal Way, WA
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Brentwood, CA
- Used Maserati Granturismo in Pasco, WA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Malden, MA
- Used Hyundai Genesis in Tracy, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt in Cedar Park, TX
- Used Ferrari 488-Spider in Temecula, CA
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Ford Fusion-Plug-In-Hybrid in Bayonne, NJ
- Used Hyundai Kona in Citrus Heights, CA
- Used Ford Ecosport in Compton, CA
- Used Plymouth Prowler in Buckeye, AZ
- Used Volkswagen Golf-Gti in Meridian, ID
- Used Ferrari 488-GTB in Flower Mound, TX
- Used Kia Rondo in Chino Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu-Limited in Wichita, KS
- Used Hyundai Tucson in Suffolk, VA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN
- Used Lexus RX-450H in Canton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class in Cambridge, MA