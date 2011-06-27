  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. 2022 Jaguar E-PACE
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Jaguar E-PACE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 E-PACE
More about the 2022 E-PACE
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG23
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/460.2 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower296 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,968 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Packages
Premium Interior Protection Pack +$460
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$410
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Fixed Side Step Pack +$1,200
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks +$510
Convenience Pack +$950
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
Cold Climate Pack +$600
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Script +$350
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$400
Meridian Surround Sound System +$450
HomeLink Garage Door Opener +$300
16-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memoryyes
12-Way Power Heated Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory & Heated Rear Seats +$500
Cabin Air Purification System w/PM2.5 filter +$450
ClearSight Interior Rearview Mirror +$450
16-Way Power Heated & Cooled Front Seats w/Driver Side Memory & Heated Rear Seats +$800
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kit +$450
Loadspace Partition Net +$150
Premium Cabin Lighting +$200
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Full Length Gloss Black Roof Rails +$400
Fixed Panoramic Roof +$1,250
21" Split 12-Spoke 'Style 1078' Wheels w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish +$850
Red Brake Calipers +$450
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$850
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,135 lbs.
Gross weight5,400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,968 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.2 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ostuni Pearl White
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Caldera Red
Interior Colors
  • Cloud, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Deep Garnet, leather
  • Deep Garnet, premium leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cloud, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Jaguar E-PACE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Recommended

Other models