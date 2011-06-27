  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar E-PACE
  4. 2021 Jaguar E-PACE
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Jaguar E-PACE Specs & Features

More about the 2021 E-PACE
More about the 2021 E-PACE
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)371.7/460.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Packages
Emergency Packyes
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity49.5 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight3925 lbs.
Gross weight5355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bluefire Blue Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Caldera Red
  • Fuji White
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Caraway, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Jaguar E-PACE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars