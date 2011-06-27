  1. Home
2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 E-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/506.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Cold Climate Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Drive Packageyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
InControl Connect Pro Packageyes
Park Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Car Care Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,950
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
125 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,950
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Navigation Proyes
Interactive Driver Displayyes
10-Way Heated Front Seats & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Two Additional Power Socketsyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
Meridian 380 Watt Sound Systemyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
14-Way Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
Illuminated Front Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
Bright Metal Pedalsyes
Softgrain Leather Steering Wheelyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Head-Up Displayyes
14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
18-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
R-Dynamic Branded Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Gearshift Paddlesyes
10-Way Heated Front Seatsyes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrors & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Keyless Entryyes
Click And Go Integrated Base Unityes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Auto High Beam Assistyes
Full Length Gloss Silver Roof Railsyes
20" Split 6-Spoke 'Style 6014' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Powered Gesture Tailgateyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Chrome Side Window Surroundyes
Powered Tailgateyes
Full Length Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
Surround Camera Systemyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5-Spoke 'Style 5054' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
18" 5-Spoke 'Style 5048' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
19" 10-Spoke 'Style 1039' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Exterior Colors
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Caldera Red
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Oyster w/Ebony Carpeting, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Sienna Tan, premium leather
  • Light Oyster w/Lunar Carpeting, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,950
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

