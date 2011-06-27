2020 Jaguar E-PACE P250 SE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.1/506.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Torque
|269 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|246 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Cold Climate Package
|yes
|Premium Interior Protection Pack
|yes
|Black Exterior Package
|yes
|Basic Interior Protection Pack
|yes
|Drive Package
|yes
|Premium Rear Seat Convenience Package
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks
|yes
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Package
|yes
|Fixed Side Step Pack
|yes
|Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks
|yes
|Car Care Package
|yes
|Tow Pack
|yes
|Smoker's Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|driver assisted parking assist
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Interactive Driver Display
|yes
|Two Additional Power Sockets
|yes
|Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
|yes
|Activity Key
|yes
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|yes
|18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrors
|yes
|HomeLink Garage Door Opener
|yes
|Illuminated Front Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Script
|yes
|Bright Metal Pedals
|yes
|Softgrain Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Ebony Suedecloth Headlining
|yes
|Premium Carpet Mats
|yes
|Air Quality Sensor
|yes
|Head-Up Display
|yes
|14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrors
|yes
|18-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|R-Dynamic Branded Leather Steering Wheel w/Black Gearshift Paddles
|yes
|Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kit
|yes
|Cabin Air Ionisation
|yes
|14-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound System
|yes
|18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrors & Heated Rear Seats
|yes
|Keyless Entry
|yes
|Click And Go Integrated Base Unit
|yes
|Loadspace Partition Net
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.0 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.1 in.
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Powertrain Debadging
|yes
|Tow Hitch Receiver
|yes
|Full Length Gloss Silver Roof Rails
|yes
|20" Split 6-Spoke 'Style 6014' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|Powered Gesture Tailgate
|yes
|20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|Styling Accent Pack
|yes
|Chrome Side Window Surround
|yes
|Full Length Gloss Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Surround Camera System
|yes
|21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finish
|yes
|Fixed Panoramic Roof
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke 'Style 5054' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|yes
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finish
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|19" 5-Spoke 'Style 5049' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Maximum cargo capacity
|52.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3968 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4035 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5290 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.8 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|Width
|78.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|R19 tires
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,700
|Free Maintenance
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
