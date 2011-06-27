  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/488.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Premium Interior Protection Packyes
Black Exterior Packageyes
Basic Interior Protection Packyes
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locksyes
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Packageyes
Fixed Side Step Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locksyes
Car Care Packageyes
Tow Packyes
Smoker's Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Two Additional Power Socketsyes
Configurable Ambient Interior Lightingyes
18-Way Heated & Cooled Memory Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Activity Keyyes
Loadspace Storage Rails w/Luggage Retention Kityes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrorsyes
HomeLink Garage Door Openeryes
Cabin Air Ionisationyes
Meridian 825 Watt Surround Sound Systemyes
Illuminated Front Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Scriptyes
18-Way Heated & Memory Front Seats w/Memory Mirrors & Heated Rear Seatsyes
Light Oyster Morzine Headliningyes
Ebony Suedecloth Headliningyes
Premium Carpet Matsyes
Click And Go Integrated Base Unityes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Powertrain Debadgingyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Full Length Gloss Silver Roof Railsyes
20" Split 6-Spoke 'Style 6014' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Powered Gesture Tailgateyes
Styling Accent Packyes
Chrome Side Window Surroundyes
Full Length Gloss Black Roof Railsyes
Surround Camera Systemyes
21" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5053' Wheels w/Satin Grey Diamond Turned Finishyes
Fixed Panoramic Roofyes
20" 5-Spoke 'Style 5054' Wheels w/Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" Split 5-Spoke 'Style 5051' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight4175 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Borasco Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Caldera Red
  • Narvik Black
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Caesium Blue Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Eclipse, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Mars Red, premium leather
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

