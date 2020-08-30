Jaguar Convertibles for Sale Near Me
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*
$105,813Est. Loan: $1,565/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
EXTERIOR BLACK DESIGN PACK,EXTENDED WINDSOR LEATHER INTERIOR PACK,PERFORMANCE FRONT SEATS,CLIMATE PACK,RADIO: MERIDIAN 770W SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM,12-WAY HEATED & COOLED ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS,INDUS SILVER METALLIC,RED TOP,RED BRAKE CALIPERS,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Leather Seats,Navigation System,KEYLESS ENTRY,SUEDECLOTH HEADLINING PACK,BASIC INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO HIGH BEAM ASSIST,CONFIGURABLE AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),WHEEL PROTECTION PACK W/CHROME LOCKS,AUTO-DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS,WIND DEFLECTOR,FLAT-BOTTOMED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL,AIR QUALITY SENSOR,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE KIT,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),Convertible Soft Top,PIMENTO/EBONY STITCH; WINDSOR LEATHER SEATING SURFACES,REAR TRAFFIC MONITOR,WHEELS: 20" 6 SPLIT-SPOKE STYLE 6003
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE P380 R-Dynamic with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDF5FV9LCK67786
Stock: LCK67786
Listed since: 11-13-2019
- 8,327 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$64,500
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**THIS R DYNAMIC AWD with 380HP has only 8300 MILES**ORIGINAL MSPR was $94475.00**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR ($1600)**PERFORMANCE FRONT SEATS ($1600)**BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE ($600)**KEYLESS ENTRY ($450)**BLIND SPOT MONITOR ($450)**AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ($180)**NAVIGATION**BACK UP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2023**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV6JCK51245
Stock: 11063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 19,673 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Reward yourself with a dynamic drive behind the wheel of our One Owner No Accident Reported 2019 Jaguar F-Type P340 finished in Fuji White! Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that provides 340hp while paired with the 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive team goes from zero to 60 in an astonishing 5.1 seconds and attains near 29mpg on the open road. Visually dramatic, our F-Type turns heads with HID xenon headlamps, a chrome grille surround, a deployable rear spoiler, and a power-folding three-layer fabric top. Open the door to the comfortable P340 cabin and let the luxury wash over you as you settle into comfortable leather and suede seats. You'll feel perpetually indulged with a wealth of top-shelf features including full-color navigation, backup camera, premium audio, a touchscreen display, Jaguar InControl Apps, and available satellite radio. Of course, our Jaguar has been masterfully crafted with advanced safety features to help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Extreme in style, performance, and determination, our Jaguar was built for those who dare to experience the visceral art of forward momentum. Reward yourself with membership to the elite and experience this stunning machine in the flesh! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 1-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 105 POINT INSPECTION COMPLETED FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5EV2KCK62046
Stock: 15990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 6,193 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,500
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport Narvik Black Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Monitors, Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sirius XM. AWD 3.0L V6 Supercharged BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE 400 Sport with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85GV3JCK51332
Stock: 000J9554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 7,447 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,995
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Jaguar won't be on the lot long! Get ready to enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face. With less than 10,000 miles on the odometer, this vehicle is constructed with the discerning driver in mind. Jaguar prioritized comfort and style by including: leather upholstery, heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Jaguar made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET5H8K46019
Stock: B8K46019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 25,388 miles18 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$38,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET3H8K43166
Stock: 20926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 33,086 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$39,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET6H8K44358
Stock: 20967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 85,976 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Jaguar XK-Series XK8.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJGX2248WC023699
Stock: P3699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 34,022 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***FULL FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, CLASSY ROADSTER................................2017 JAGUAR F-TYPE CONVERTIBLE, BRITISH RACING GREEN METALLIC WITH A CAMEL LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, KEYLESS GO, DUAL EXHAUST, STAGGERED ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ET2H8K42719
Stock: MAX18589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 84,050 miles9 mi away1 Accident, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$9,989
Priority Nissan Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*LEATHER INTERIOR*, *HEATED FRONT SEATS*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, Low Low Miles, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Cruise Control, USB CHARGING PORTS, XJS 2+2, 2D Convertible, 4.0L I6, Light Green. 1995 Light Green Jaguar XJS 2+2 auto 4-Speed Automatic 4.0L I6 We offer a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. Call now 703-889-3700 for an appointment today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJNX2741SC199584
Stock: P3420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- used
2013 Jaguar XK87,573 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,750
Alpha Motorsports Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Jaguar XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA4GB4DLB49946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,553 miles18 mi away2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Not Listed
DMV Auto Group - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar XK-Series XK8 with Soft Top, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA42C352A44488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,277 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,395
Virginia Auto Trader Co - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar XK-Series XK with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA44B975B01508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,963 miles908 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseHome delivery available*
$45,996$2,018 Below Market
SiXT Car Sales Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Located 908 miles away from Ashburn, VA
<b>Summary</b> Sixt Car Sales, a subsidiary of Sixt Rent a Car, exists to extend the value chain for our customers and residents of South Florida by passing along the savings of going direct-to-consumer with our fleet vehicles. All while trying to make the car buying experience significantly better, guided by the same customer-first principles of our rental business, which has operated since 1912. We offer our meticulously maintained fleet of ‘first-class’ vehicles retired from our premium fleet along with customer trade-ins that pass our rigorous guidelines. Additionally, we accept trade-ins and offer financing through our partnerships with well-known, nationwide banks. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this Jaguar F-Type. Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Protect this small car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this Jaguar F-Type. It has a 3.0 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This vehicle is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This model has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. It is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. This Jaguar F-Type is equipped with a gasoline engine. It features cruise control for long trips.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE 340 HP with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5EV6KCK61885
Stock: 495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 16,704 miles2,280 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$45,998
CarMax Torrance - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Torrance / California
Located 2,280 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar F-TYPE Premium with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA6ETXH8K43746
Stock: 19277152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,101 miles2,241 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$59,999
Enterprise Car Sales Reno - Reno / Nevada
Located 2,241 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJD85FV3JCK51896
Stock: 7S37N0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 1,075 miles930 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$52,998
CarMax Miami (International Mall) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Doral / Florida
Located 930 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDD5GX0KCK61962
Stock: 19350408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,224 miles224 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$42,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
Located 224 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar F-TYPE S with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWB6FCXG8K28934
Stock: 2000608238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
