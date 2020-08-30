Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

**THIS R DYNAMIC AWD with 380HP has only 8300 MILES**ORIGINAL MSPR was $94475.00**PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR ($1600)**PERFORMANCE FRONT SEATS ($1600)**BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE ($600)**KEYLESS ENTRY ($450)**BLIND SPOT MONITOR ($450)**AUTO DIMMING DOOR MIRRORS ($180)**NAVIGATION**BACK UP CAMERA**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**FACTORY WARRANTY till JUNE 2023**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SAJD85FV6JCK51245

Stock: 11063

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020