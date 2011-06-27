Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS SUV Consumer Reviews

Like no Other archerace7 , 05/19/2015 4WD 2dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2001 VX in 2007, it is with out a doubt the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. Unstoppable off road, handles great, and awesome to drive. They broke the mold when they built the VX. Report Abuse

Major fun, but no navigation system everettr , 03/13/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Vehicross has cool, futuristic styling; lots of power, and good torque. But, GPS is not an option (a good nav system is a must if you live in the city). And, it has U-Haul like rear visibility.

Can't get much better Scott Free , 04/26/2007 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased my VX in early 2002 and have been in love ever since. It handles more like a sports car than an SUV. In the snow it is a beast, never got stuck one time. Drove it on the beach in NC and all I got was turning heads. Put simply, it is like owning an exotic car. Only 5000 were ever produced, so you almost NEVER see another one, wherever you go, not like so many other mass production vehicles (1 every 3 blocks!). The stiff ride allows you to feel the road, and corner without yaw. Good luck getting a used one, because I will probably NEVER sell mine. :) Simply the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle.

A Sexy and Functional SUV Tiger Bait , 05/04/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2001 Isuzu VehiCross. Have wanted one for almost two years, but not at previous sticker of 30k. Now you can find new one for 23-25k, and at that price a real steal. A truly unique SUV, capable off-road and comfortable on pavement, with real head-turning ability. If you're looking for an SUV and want to make a statement, buy a VX.