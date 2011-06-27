Used 2001 Isuzu VehiCROSS SUV Consumer Reviews
Like no Other
I bought my 2001 VX in 2007, it is with out a doubt the most amazing vehicle I have ever owned. Unstoppable off road, handles great, and awesome to drive. They broke the mold when they built the VX.
Major fun, but no navigation system
The Vehicross has cool, futuristic styling; lots of power, and good torque. But, GPS is not an option (a good nav system is a must if you live in the city). And, it has U-Haul like rear visibility.
Can't get much better
Purchased my VX in early 2002 and have been in love ever since. It handles more like a sports car than an SUV. In the snow it is a beast, never got stuck one time. Drove it on the beach in NC and all I got was turning heads. Put simply, it is like owning an exotic car. Only 5000 were ever produced, so you almost NEVER see another one, wherever you go, not like so many other mass production vehicles (1 every 3 blocks!). The stiff ride allows you to feel the road, and corner without yaw. Good luck getting a used one, because I will probably NEVER sell mine. :) Simply the best experience I have ever had with a vehicle.
A Sexy and Functional SUV
Just bought a 2001 Isuzu VehiCross. Have wanted one for almost two years, but not at previous sticker of 30k. Now you can find new one for 23-25k, and at that price a real steal. A truly unique SUV, capable off-road and comfortable on pavement, with real head-turning ability. If you're looking for an SUV and want to make a statement, buy a VX.
BAD to the BONE!
Until someone builds something better the VX is it! This is the first time I have owned or even seen a 4X4 that you can buy and go right to off road IMMEDIATELY! All other 4x4s including jeeps have got anywhere from $3000 and up before they are really off road ready. The jeep wranglers for example lean so much in a turn they feel like they will roll right over and they will. However the VX can hit a corner with hardly a hesitation and while in the corner you can just nail it and it will just hook up and launch you straight down the road. Also a VX has the articulation that other 4x4s just dream they came off the assembly line with.
