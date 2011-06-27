Used 2000 Isuzu VehiCROSS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room52.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.
Rear hip Room40.0 in.
Rear leg room29.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.
Measurements
Length162.6 in.
Curb weight3955 lbs.
Gross weight4652 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload697.0 lbs.
Wheel base91.8 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Foxfire Red Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Dragon Green Mica
  • Proton Yellow
  • Victory White
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Red/Black
