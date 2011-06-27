  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Trooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,660
See Trooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,660
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,660
diversity antennayes
Nakamichi premium brand stereo systemyes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,660
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,660
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,660
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4388 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.7 cu.ft.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload895 lbs.
Angle of departure31 degrees
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Gold/Light Silver Metallic
  • Moonmist Gray Mica/Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black/Light Silver Metallic
  • Polar White Pearl
  • Alpine White/Light Silver Metallic
  • Foxfire Red Mica/Moonmist Gray Mica
  • Dragon Green Mica/Light Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray Leather
  • Beige Leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,660
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,660
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,660
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Trooper Inventory

Related Used 2002 Isuzu Trooper Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles