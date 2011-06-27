Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews

Great SUV Troopin guy , 08/04/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought a 2001 Isuzu Trooper Limited with 144k on it and it runs great. Its power heated mirrors come in real handy when its foggy or you want to get into tight spaces. The 4x4 is very reliable for off-roading. THE SUNROOF IS HUGE! It is very smooth and luxurious for long trips and the towing capacity is great too. Its acceleration is better then most vehicles and the winter and power drive modes are very useful. And I love the seats; they are so comfortable and good-looking. Another impressive thing about the Isuzu Trooper is its huge cargo space; it could and will swallow anything (except another TROOPER). I love this vehicle, it is the best. I test drove its successor the Isuzu Ascender and it stinks! Report Abuse

Great SUV Hazel , 04/08/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Quality and reliability all in one great package. This is the 3rd Isuzu Trooper I have owned. Put over 240,000 miles on each of the first two without any problems. This car is wonderfully well designed and thoughtfully engineered. Truly built with all necessary comfort features and designed for off road traveling as well. I know I won't have to worry about unexpected mechanical problems for a long, long time.

it's nearly 2019 and I still own my 2001 Trooper Jim , 06/16/2018 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful It's nearly 2019 and I still own my 2001 Trooper. I can't give it up. Nothing out there compares in value. The Trooper has a real truck frame, great height from the road, fantastic traction when you need it, a nice ride, and comfort. Sure I wish the mpg was better, but when I sit in new SUV's they feel shabby, more like SUV wannabes. I bought the Trooper new and I am so happy I did. I have driven it on the streets with 21 inches of snow, and it just muscles through it, up icy hills and it digs in and goes. The paint is a little worn looking, but then again so am I. I have changed the oil every 3,000 miles. Did some transmission work at 100,000.00 and other than that just normal tune ups. I have looked at several new cars and I just can't bring myself to part with this vehicle. Buying something comparable today would cost me nearly $45,000. I only wish that Isuzu had not left the market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best vehicle ever made aztrooper01 , 11/14/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have always wanted an Isuzu Trooper for as long as I can remember. I have looked very hard and came across a 2001 S/4WD with an automatic transmission for only $5299. I called the dealer right away and drove down there to pick it up. It had everything I wanted and needed. I have driven it over a thousand miles since I bought it last week and it runs great. Smooth acceleration, stops, ride and turns. Not as top heavy as people say. The only thing I have done to it was put in a sound system as the stock one didn't have a cd player or subs. There is a slight problem with the transmission but will only cost between $400-$600 to fix. The front pump seal is bad. But can wait to fix it.