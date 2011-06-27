  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Trooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,920
See Trooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,920
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,920
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,920
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,920
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,920
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,920
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,920
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Front head room39.8 in.
velouryes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload1055 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black/Light Silver Metallic
  • Dragon Green/Light Silver Metallic
  • Foxfire Red/Moonmist Gray
  • Moonmist Gray/Light Silver
  • Alpine White/Light Silver
  • Light Silver/Moonmist Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,920
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,920
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,920
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Trooper Inventory

Related Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles