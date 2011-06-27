Used 2001 Isuzu Trooper LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
In dash-CD stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
velouryes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload1010 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Dragon Green Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Foxfire Red Mica
  • Moonmist Gray Mica
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
