Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.5/382.5 mi.
|315.0/382.5 mi.
|315.0/382.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5400 rpm
|215 hp @ 5400 rpm
|215 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.3 in.
|181.3 in.
|181.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4465 lbs.
|4455 lbs.
|4238 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5510 lbs.
|5510 lbs.
|5510 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|46.3 cu.ft.
|46.3 cu.ft.
|46.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|8.3 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Width
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons