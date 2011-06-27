  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Trooper
Overview
See Trooper Inventory
See Trooper Inventory
See Trooper Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.315.0/382.5 mi.315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm215 hp @ 5400 rpm215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.181.3 in.181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4465 lbs.4455 lbs.4238 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.5510 lbs.5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.46.3 cu.ft.46.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dragon Green Mica
  • Foxfire Red Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Moonmist Gray Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Moonmist Gray/Light Silver
  • Dragon Green/Light Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White/Light Silver
  • Ebony Black/Light Silver Metallic
  • Foxfire Red/Moonmist Gray
  • Light Silver/Moonmist Gray
  • Dragon Green/Light Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White/Light Silver
  • Foxfire Red/Moonmist Gray
  • Moonmist Gray/Light Silver
  • Ebony Black/Light Silver Metallic
  • Light Silver/Moonmist Gray
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
See Trooper InventorySee Trooper InventorySee Trooper Inventory

Related Used 2000 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles