Used 1999 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Length181.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Empire Blue Mica
  • Cream White
  • Forest Green Mica
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Fir Greem Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
