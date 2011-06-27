Used 1998 Isuzu Trooper Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length181.3 in.
Curb weight4540 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.2 in.
Maximum payload970.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Rock Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Empire Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
