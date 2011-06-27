  1. Home
Used 1996 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG141415
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.292.5/382.5 mi.315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG141415
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.38.1 ft.38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.90 cu.ft.90 cu.ft.
Length178.9 in.178.9 in.178.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4640 lbs.4315 lbs.4275 lbs.
Gross weight5510 lbs.5510 lbs.5510 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.4 cu.ft.36.4 cu.ft.36.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.8.6 in.8.5 in.
Height72.2 in.72.2 in.72.2 in.
Maximum payload870.0 lbs.1195.0 lbs.1235.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width69.5 in.69.5 in.69.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Lt Silver Metallic
  • Bronze Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Moderate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Red Rock Pearl Metallic
  • Lt Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Moderate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Red Rock Pearl Metallic
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lt Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Moderate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Red Rock Pearl Metallic
  • Fir Green Pearl Metallic
