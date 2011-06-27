Used 1996 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.5/382.5 mi.
|292.5/382.5 mi.
|315.0/382.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|14
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|57.3 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85 cu.ft.
|90 cu.ft.
|90 cu.ft.
|Length
|178.9 in.
|178.9 in.
|178.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4640 lbs.
|4315 lbs.
|4275 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5510 lbs.
|5510 lbs.
|5510 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|36.4 cu.ft.
|36.4 cu.ft.
|36.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|8.6 in.
|8.5 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|72.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|870.0 lbs.
|1195.0 lbs.
|1235.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Width
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|69.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1996 Isuzu Trooper info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons