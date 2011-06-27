Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews

Runs like new at 238,000 bizkid64 , 07/28/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased my Trooper new in 1995, as of today it has over 238000 miles. Except for the AC compressor, the engine runs as well as it did the day I bought it. Still solid as a rock. The clutch lasted 210,000 miles. I've spent less than 5,000 in repairs, including tires. It goes through a windshield and alternator every 2 years, a starter every 4. Other than that, it's bullet proof. Has always used 1 quart of oil every 3000 miles, no more no less. Timing belts last about 150,000 miles. If you can find one used, do not hesitate to buy it. You'll never get mine away from me. I'm just sorry Isuzu couldn't figure out a way to stay competitive. They're products were great. Report Abuse

Solid Performer for 14 years blanton113 , 04/07/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been driving my trooper for just over 9 years now. I bought it used and have replaced a couple starters, one set of belts, one battery, had the transmission flushed once, and replaced the spark plugs and wires on the engine once. Pretty inexpensive maintenance for what this vehicle has given back to me. It does have a pretty severe oil leak, and I think this caused the need for new starters, as the old starters were covered in oil when taken out. I love the visibility when in this vehicle, as the windows are large and easy to see out of. It doesn't handle the best, especially up hills, but I have been able to take it anywhere (off- road included). Preventative maintenance is key.

Best Trooper Yet JavaJohn , 10/05/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful While this is not a performance vehicle, it does do what is was intended to do very well. I am impressed with the quality and reliability of this year Trooper. With all the options that this Limited version has it will satisfy many looking for comfort and safety. With its build quality and engineering it is easy to maintain. 200,000 plus miles is easily do-able with all the routine maintenance performed.

Trooper2005 dan , 04/01/2006 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Have had for 11 years now and it's still the car my teen-aged kids want to drive the most. It's still very stylish and reliable. It is great in snow and big enough to carry my entire family or haul stuff. The only major problem is that the head gasket tends to leak slowly. My mechanic says it's best to just let it be as I only go through 1 qt of oil every 3000 miles - not bad.