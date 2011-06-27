Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper SUV Consumer Reviews
Runs like new at 238,000
I purchased my Trooper new in 1995, as of today it has over 238000 miles. Except for the AC compressor, the engine runs as well as it did the day I bought it. Still solid as a rock. The clutch lasted 210,000 miles. I've spent less than 5,000 in repairs, including tires. It goes through a windshield and alternator every 2 years, a starter every 4. Other than that, it's bullet proof. Has always used 1 quart of oil every 3000 miles, no more no less. Timing belts last about 150,000 miles. If you can find one used, do not hesitate to buy it. You'll never get mine away from me. I'm just sorry Isuzu couldn't figure out a way to stay competitive. They're products were great.
Solid Performer for 14 years
I have been driving my trooper for just over 9 years now. I bought it used and have replaced a couple starters, one set of belts, one battery, had the transmission flushed once, and replaced the spark plugs and wires on the engine once. Pretty inexpensive maintenance for what this vehicle has given back to me. It does have a pretty severe oil leak, and I think this caused the need for new starters, as the old starters were covered in oil when taken out. I love the visibility when in this vehicle, as the windows are large and easy to see out of. It doesn't handle the best, especially up hills, but I have been able to take it anywhere (off- road included). Preventative maintenance is key.
Best Trooper Yet
While this is not a performance vehicle, it does do what is was intended to do very well. I am impressed with the quality and reliability of this year Trooper. With all the options that this Limited version has it will satisfy many looking for comfort and safety. With its build quality and engineering it is easy to maintain. 200,000 plus miles is easily do-able with all the routine maintenance performed.
Trooper2005
Have had for 11 years now and it's still the car my teen-aged kids want to drive the most. It's still very stylish and reliable. It is great in snow and big enough to carry my entire family or haul stuff. The only major problem is that the head gasket tends to leak slowly. My mechanic says it's best to just let it be as I only go through 1 qt of oil every 3000 miles - not bad.
20 Years and still going strong!
This SUV has lasted as long as my marriage! We bought it new when my wife and I were married, and it's been the centerpiece her mobile business since. Obviously no modern comforts, but with regular oil and trans fluid changes it is hanging in there. No major repairs needed, even no need for exhaust replacement (a muffler patch was needed a year ago for sound). 20 years. Used regularly, though it will sit in the garage for a couple of months at a time. Nice and simple, no goofy electronics that crap out after 5 years, no power whatnots that need repairing after 10, and everything that may need fixing is up and center when you open the hood. I miss simple, quality cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Trooper
Related Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner