Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper RS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/382.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|72.2 in.
|Wheel base
|91.7 in.
|Length
|166.5 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
