Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Trooper
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4275 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Mica
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Cream White
  • Fir Green Mica
  • Bronze Blue Mica
