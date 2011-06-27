  1. Home
Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity85 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4510 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.2 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fir Green Mica
  • Cream White
  • Red Rock Mica
  • Ebony Black
