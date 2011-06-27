Used 1995 Isuzu Trooper SE Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|270.0/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|195 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.1 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.1 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|90 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4275 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|72.2 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|Width
|72.4 in.
