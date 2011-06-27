  1. Home
Used 1994 Isuzu Trooper SE Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Trooper
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90 cu.ft.
Length183.5 in.
Curb weight4210 lbs.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Golden Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Windsor Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
