Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper RS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Length166.5 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Golden Green Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
