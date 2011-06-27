  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Trooper
Overview
See Trooper Inventory
See Trooper Inventory
See Trooper Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161414
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg13/16 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/382.5 mi.292.5/360.0 mi.292.5/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG161414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.91.7 in.108.7 in.
Length183.5 in.166.5 in.183.5 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Windsor Blue Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Golden Green Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
  • Golden Green Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Windsor Blue Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Windsor Blue Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Golden Green Mica
  • Cranberry Mica
See Trooper InventorySee Trooper InventorySee Trooper Inventory

Related Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles