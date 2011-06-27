Used 1993 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/382.5 mi.
|292.5/360.0 mi.
|292.5/360.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|14
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|3.2 l
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|108.7 in.
|91.7 in.
|108.7 in.
|Length
|183.5 in.
|166.5 in.
|183.5 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
